Cape Girardeau’s first Neurosurgeon Yong Kie Kim died Saturday at age 81. Kim began practicing as the area’s only neurosurgeon, with Saint Francis Medical Center in 1985. Part of what drew Kim to Cape Girardeau was the chance to start a neurosurgery unit and run it to his standards. Despite being very busy, he still made time with his daughter. After a decade in Cape Girardeau, Kim retired to California.