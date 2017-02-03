Cape school board votes Glass next superintendent

Southeast Missourian

Assistant superintendent of the Cape Girardeau School District, Neil Glass will replace Superintendent James Welker, who will retire at the end of June when his contract expires. The school board selected Glass during a closed-door meeting Thursday. Board President Jeff Glenn says Glass was among 19 candidates for the job. Glass was hired on a three-year contract, beginning July 1. Glass will receive a salary of $160,000 for his first year in the position, $165,000 for the second year and $170,000 for the third year. Glass was one of four finalists considered by the board. Other candidates for superintendent came from Missouri, Illinois, Colorado and Pennsylvania. Glass graduated from Southeast Missouri State University with a bachelor’s degree in physical education and later earned his master’s in secondary administration there. He began teaching physical education in 1996 in Jackson. He earned his doctorate in educational leadership at Saint Louis University. He previously has served as high-school principal for the Chaffee R-II district and assumed his current position as Cape Girardeau’s assistant superintendent in 2008.