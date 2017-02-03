Friday, February 3rd, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Substitute teacher Lacey Sponsler, 34, who was arrested for indecent exposure after she performed a cartwheel in a high school choir class “with no under garments on.”

Police in Pawhuska, Oklahoma got involved after a male student SnapChatted images of Sponsler doing cartwheels in front of the class.

While cops were arresting her, she said she was “Just dancing with the students and trying to be a cool teacher.”

As an added bonus, the teacher has a previous criminal record of marijuana and meth possession, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, and robbery.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

A father and son in Battle Creek, Michigan, who were carted off to jail after they got into a heated fight over …. an onion.

The 29-year old son and 55-year-old father got into a fistfight because dad had eaten an onion.

According to the son, his father is on food stamps and sells them to buy crack.

For that reason, the Dad is constantly stealing food from him.

Police responded after another family member called 911.

Neither one wanted to press charges, but police took them to jail anyway.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Kristina Gaskins, 29, a Virginia Beach woman, who for some unknown reason set a potted plant on fire and now faces up to 20 years in prison.

Firefighters were called to a townhouse by a resident who noticed a potted plant next to the front door had been on fire and damaged a small section of the vinyl siding above the plant.

Gaskins turned herself in to Fire investigators without any explanation of why she set the plant on fire.

The arson charge is a Class 3 felony, which means Gaskins could go to jail for anywhere from five to 20 years and face a fine if convicted.

Still no explanation why she did it.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

A nude jogger, who was arrested on Microsoft’s Redmond, Washington campus, and told police he was jogging nude to “build up his immune system to fight the cold weather.”

Officers stopped the nude jogger at 3:30 a.m. after seeing nude buttocks illuminated by a streetlight.

The unidentified man was wearing nothing but black Skechers sneakers.

The officer told the man jogging in the nude could be considered indecent exposure — although the man was not charged with a crime.

The man believed exposing himself to the elements (and mankind) would boost his immune system.