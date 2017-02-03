PHS Volleyballers earn Academic All-State Award

Eight Perryville High School Volleyball Lady Pirates have earned Academic All-State Awards. To earn Academic All-State honors, a player must receive a varsity letter and must have a Cumulative GPA of 3.6 or higher. PHS Volleyball Coach Dave Mirly says “I am so proud of these young ladies because they really put the ‘Student’ in ‘Student Athlete. For these young ladies to maintain at least a 3.6 GPA, put all the time into their sport, and most have a job also, it shows how dedicated these they are in all aspects of their lives. This is just the beginning of the great things they will accomplish in their lives.”

They are pictured below (from left) Sophie Bollinger, Maci Hotop, Chloe Bergman, Sydney Spears, Taylor Weber, Emma Derickson, Kayla Buchheit and Brooke Buerck.