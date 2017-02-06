A domestic call turns into an arrest of a wanted man

On Thursday Cape Giradeau police responded to the intersection of College and Benton in reference to a domestic disturbance that had gotten physical. Officers made contact with a suspect who gave them a false name but was later identified as 19-year old Ceone K. Tidwell. Officers overheard the victim call the suspect by his real name “Ceone” and which is not the name given to them. Tidwell fled on foot but was located and arrested after having unlawfully entering a residence, where he tried to hide. Tidwell had an outstanding warrant out of New Madrid PD for theft. Officers made contact with the homeowners where Tidwell was hiding and they did not know him and he was not authorized to be there. Tidwell was arrested and taken to the CGPD jail. He is being held pending a State Warrant for Domestic Assault 2nd, Burglary 1st and Resisting Arrest.