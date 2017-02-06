A shooting over the weekend in Charleston

On Saturday at about 5:30pm, the Charleston DPS received a 911 call of a person shot at 413 North Johnson Street. A 44 year old Charleston woman had been shot. and was transferred to an area hospital for treatment and is in serious, but stable condition. It appears this is the result of a domestic disturbance which escalated to two male subjects shooting at each other. The female was caught in the crossfire. 42-year old Rodney Chappell, of Charleston and 26-year old Meshaw Daniels, of Haywood City have been taken into custody. Both are being held in the Mississippi County Jail on charges of Assault 1st, Domestic Assault 2nd, Armed Criminal Action, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Both are being held on a $100,000 cash only bond.