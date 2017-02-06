It’s Farmer week in Cape Girardeau!

Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger issued a proclamation On Thursday the 3rd making Feb. 5-11th “Thank a Farmer Week”! The Missouri Farm Bureau said every retail dollar spent for food equates to 81 cents for marketing expenses. This includes processing, packaging, wholesaling, distributing, transporting, and retailing food products. The remaining 19 cents goes back to the farmer who uses it to pay for operating costs in providing raw products for food. The farmer’s share is used to purchase farm equipment, fertilizer, fuel, seed, feed and other input costs. Cape Girardeau County Farm Bureau President Dale Steffens and Kenny Spooler with Missouri Farm Bureau were present during the ceremony.