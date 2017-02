Hard work really paid off for Clippard Elementary School when they earned the Exemplary PLC Award. This sought after award is recognized statewide and is earned by promoting a culture focused on collaborative learning. the principal intern Amy Emmenderfer tells KZIM KSIM what the school did to make such an achievement.

Emmenderfer isn’t done yet, she said she hopes to be the second school in state history to be honored twice as an exemplary school.