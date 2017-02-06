Local Farmers Markets can benefit from a grant offered by the Missouri Department of Agriculture

Matching Grants from the Department of Agriculture offer funds to promote Missouri’s Farmers’ Markets. Public Information Officer Sarah Alsager says both our Cape River Front Market and the Hsitoric Downtown Sikeston Markets have benefitted from the matching grants which support promotions and advertisements. She tells KZIM KSIM this is all began in 2016 but they have already seen some success…

The award grants up to $1,000 of reimbursements. It is competitive though so submit your application by March 1st. Go to (the link on our website under this story) http://agriculture.mo.gov/abd/financial/farmersmarket.php