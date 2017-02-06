Monday, February 6th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Police at the Workington police station in England, who blew up a suspicions vehicle parked near the police station, before they realized it was owned by one of their own officers.

The bomb squad was called in after a suspicious vehicle was seen parked outside the Workington police station.

Following the controlled explosion, it later emerged that a police officer had parked the vehicle there after an another officer had gotten sick and went home.

Police officials apologized to the officer who owned the car for the mix-up, which was blamed on an “internal communication error.”

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Richy Reese, an Oklahoma man, who was arrested for driving drunk after he accidentally drove onto a film set where they were making a DUI awareness ad.

Two OCU film students were filming a DUI awareness spot with the Valley Brook, Oklahoma Police Department.

While one of the students was moving a light, she saw Reese speed up, as if he was trying to hit him.

Reese, was immediately stopped by Valley Brook Police Chief Michael Stamp, who is the father of one of the two students.

However, when Stamp approached the car door, Reese took off.

He was stopped by a second officer a short distance away.

Reese, who stumbled from his truck before being arrested, had a BAC more than twice the legal limit at .17.

Police Chief Stamp added “Very ironic that you’re doing a DUI story and one shows up.”

Police officials said Reese has at least four previous DUI convictions.

Or How About…

A woman in Germany, who was a tad embarrassed after she called police to investigate a noise upstairs and they discovered it was her sex toy vibrating wildly in a bathtub.

The frantic woman called police when she thought someone was using a drill to break into her house.

Officers responded and also heard the noise.

However, when they went upstairs to investigate, it turned out it was just a sex toy vibrating out of control in a bathtub.

According to the police report, the woman was actually quite pleased to find the noise was coming from her sex toy and not an intruder.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

A woman in Jacksonville, Florida, who posted a video of her having sex with an unidentified court house worker in the fourth floor hallway of the Duval County Courthouse.

The graphic video was posted by the woman to Twitter.

The woman who sent the Tweet with the video attached said, “Just found a way to get out of trouble.”

The report didn’t include the woman’s name, but she was in court for drug charges.

In another Tweet, the woman posted, “People going crazy ’bout me ___ing in court. Y’all should have seen me in Winn Dixie ___ing on the frozen pizzas.”

Charges are pending.