Splash and shiver: Polar Plunge participants help Special Olympics

FR/Southeast Missourian

Plunge like there is no Manana was the theme for the 11th annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics this year. Brave souls dressed in creative, colorful costumes and embraced the cold air and water of Lake Boutin in Trail of Tears State Park on Saturday. This year’s goal was $46,000, which was surpassed slightly, final totals are not in. Regional development director Penny Williams says 199 plungers raised a minimum of 75$ each to take the plunge. When participants went in – the water was 42 degrees and the air was a mere 36! After the participants had a chance to warm up, they were invited to the Isle Casino Cape Girardeau for a post-plunge party that included a silent auction, awards and a celebration of costume awards. Dollars raised helps Special Olympic athletes travel and compete. See photos at KZIM KSIM facebook page.

***Moochie won the Bronze plunger for his costume Moochie Libre!