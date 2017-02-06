The city of Sikeston has surveyed its residents and now invite you to a public meeting on recycling

Sikeston’s residential solid waste contract is expiring in June or July so the city is exploring what you think they should do in the future. City Manager JD Douglass says many residents took part in an online survey and now they hope you will take part in the discussion during a public meeting being held at 5 PM, February 16 at the Clinton Building, on Campanella Drive. He tells KZIM KSIM the big questions is what kind of services should the vendors be bidding on…

Douglass says the prospect of having city-assigned trash cans has not been discussed, they are just looking at expansion efforts. They do want to hear from you on availability of recycling drop off centers. You can see the survey at the city of Sikeston’s facebook page.