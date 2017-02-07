A Missouri lawmaker wants to eliminate tenure for professors at all the state’s two- and four-year public colleges and universities

Rep. Rick Brattin, a Harrisonville Republican, says ending tenure would save public money, give the schools more flexibility and make higher education similar to other industries. The Kansas City Star reports the proposal would end tenure-track hiring next year. But it would not take tenure away from those who already have earned it. Critics say ending tenure would cause the best professors to leave Missouri and put schools at a competitive disadvantage in recruiting faculty. Brattin’s bill is similar to a bill proposed this year in Iowa, which would eliminate the tenure system at public institutions