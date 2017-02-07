Council OKs chicken ordinance

Southeast Missourian

The Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday gave final approval to an ordinance that will allow chickens to be kept on any property in the city, beginning April 1. Cape Girardeau resident Andrew Bard, who had petitioned the council to repeal an ordinance banning chickens, said after the meeting delaying the effective date of the ordinance will allow time for special classes to be held to educate people about how to raise chickens properly. The vote to allow up to six hens on any property was approved on a 5-0 vote. Supporters applauded the council at the conclusion of the brief meeting.