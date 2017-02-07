What’s the Funniest Valentine’s Day Gift You’ve Ever Received or Given?

Whether you have made your plans for Valentine’s Day or not, perhaps you can pull some inspiration of what to do (or possibly what not to do) from our experiences… or at least get some entertainment out of our responses! We hope you enjoy the post and have a wonderful Valentine’s Day with your sweetheart!

Faune Riggin

Host of the Morning News Watch

News and Program Director

Someone bought me a singing telegram in high school. I still think it was my crazy friends as I was not dating anyone. Also had a recent love interest leave candy, a card, and flowers on my doorstep and leave! He texted me to go get them. Sad story right? I don’t give valentines to anyone but my babies and they get fuzzy toys or candy.

Stephen K

Digital Manager & Webmaster

The funniest Valentine’s day I remember receiving was one of those giant chocolate chip cookies with the icing on top, like a cake, but a cookie. It had a giant icing heart. The front desk had called and said I had a valentine’s delivery and I was highly confused considering I was single, but it was from a friend who knew I loved those massive cookies.

What about you? Tell us about your funny Valentine’s Day experiences. Join in on the fun and let us know your answer in the comments below!