A suspect is in custody after a police chase in New Madrid County Tuesday night. Dexter Police are confirming the chase started in Morehouse and they were assisted by the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office, Morehouse Police Department and Sikeston Department of Public Safety. Around 9pm a suspect ran from an officer on Highway 60 with the chase ending in New Madrid County. No information is being given about why the car was being stopped and no word on charges being filed.