A pedestrian is in serious condition after being struck by a car in Pemiscot County

A Portageville man was hit by a car on Route A in Pemiscot County Tuesday night around 9 o’clock. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports indicate that a 2007 Cadillac DTS was westbound on Route A, about 1 mile east of Wardell when 51-year-old Bryan K. Owns, of Wardell tried to pass another vehicle. Owns hit 34-year-old James Rudd who was reportedly standing in the road. He was airlifted to an area hospital in serious condition. The report does not indicate why he was in the roadway.