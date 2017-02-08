A St. Louis-area man is jailed on $100,000 cash bond after being accused of fatally beating his live-in girlfriend

Prosecutors in Jefferson County charged 43-year-old Christopher Buechting (Beck-ting) on Monday with second-degree murder in 39-year-old Angela McDonald’s death. Court documents allege Buechting called 911 on Jan. 22 about a dispute with McDonald at their home. Court filings allege that a responding deputy saw bruising on the face of McDonald, who complained of rib pain but insisted Buechting hadn’t assaulted her that day. Authorities say Buechting called 911 the next day to report McDonald unresponsive at the home, and that she had intentionally banged her head on the porch the previous night. She died two days later.