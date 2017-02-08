Benton man accused of statutory rape

Southeast Missourian

Scott County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Benton man Friday on suspicion of statutory rape. The Scott County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 33-year old William Joseph Hill with two counts of second-degree statutory rape Saturday. A probable-cause statement says Hill lived with a family in the 100 block of Shady Branch Road in Benton, and the mother there found a note written by her daughter to a friend. The note stated the daughter had sex with Hill after he sneaked into her room, and she could not keep her “hands off of him”. Hill and admitted to having sex with the victim in November. He said he knew it was wrong to have sex with the victim because of her age. The complaint filed by the prosecutors states the victim was younger than 17. Scott County sheriff’s officials were not available Tuesday when asked to elaborate about the victim’s age.