Benton Resident Accused of Statutory Rape

Scott County sheriff’s deputies arrested 33 year old William Joseph Hill out of Benton on Friday for suspicion of statutory rape. Hill lived with a family in the 100 block of Shady Branch Road in Benton. The mother found a note that her daughter wrote to a friend stating that she had sex with Hill. He admitted to having sex with the victim who was under 17 in November. The Scott County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged him with two counts of second-degree statutory rape Saturday.