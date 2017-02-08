Cape Police are looking for a suspect after a reported robbery Tuesday near Imo’s

Cape Police are looking for a suspect after a reported robbery Tuesday night outside of Imo’s on Broadway. Southeast Missouri State University posted on Facebook that the Department of Public Safety is investigating a robbery that happened around 7:15 p.m. in the parking lot. The suspect is described as a 30-year-old man, wearing a gray hoodie and sweatpants with a purple bandana over his face, showed a gun and demanded money and possessions. No race is given. He was last seen running south on Park Street. If you know something call the SEMO DPS at 573-651-2215.