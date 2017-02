A week after the rollout of the local ridesharing app carGO, there have been nearly 1,000 downloads. carGO, allows people to summon rides with their phone. This app stretches from Perryville to Sikeston and is currently working on running in Cape Girardeau and Jackson. This useful service is for anyone who doesn’t have a car or doesn’t want the hassle of parking. Drivers are required to be finger printed and undergo a background check.