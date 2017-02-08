Raising Money for Public Safety…

With two Cape Girardeau K9s retiring in May, the Cape Girardeau P.D. held a “Pay for the Pups” campaign. This raised enough for two new K9s, The police dept. says that it will be having another fundraiser with the goal of raising $60,000 for two more K9 pups. Expanding the unit to four ensures that there will be a k9 around the clock. Cape Girardeau PD. Detective Hays tells KZIM KSIM that having 4 K9 units will benefit everybody.

The next campaign fundraiser will be held on Saturday, February 25 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Chick-fil-A in Cape Girardeau.