The Watchdog group that fought the Catholic Church faces upheaval

A victims’ support group that helped force the Roman Catholic Church to confront the problem of child-molesting priests is going through upheaval of its own, including the resignations of two top leaders and a potentially reputation-damaging lawsuit. Barbara Blaine stepped down Friday as president of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, or SNAP. And David Clohessy resigned as executive director about a month ago. The change in leadership was sandwiched around a Jan. 17 lawsuit accusing SNAP of taking kickbacks from lawyers. Blaine and Clohessy said Monday that their resignations were planned months ago and were unrelated to the lawsuit