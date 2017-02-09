Local Residents that like to test their limits can do so at the 12th annual Fitness Plus Indoor Triathlon, it includes a 300-yard swim, five-mile ride on a stationary bike and a two-mile run on the indoor track. The goal is to finish all three events with the best time, both individual and team competitions are offered.

The Triathlon will be Saturday, March 4. Beginning at 8 am in the Saint Francis Health and Wellness Center, 150 S. Mount Auburn Road (Entrance 8),