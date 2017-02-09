A St. Louis-area high school’s wrestling coach is on administrative leave after being accused of sexual misconduct with a female student five years ago.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged 45-year-old Conye Ausar (Kanye Ozzar) with sexual contact with a student, a felony. Authorities allege the student told police that she was attending Ritenour High School when she had sexual contact with Ausar in the school’s wrestling room in November 2011. Police say Ausar was a Ritenour teacher on contract through the special school district. The district says Ausar has been a middle school teacher since 2014. A letter to Ritenour parents from the district’s superintendent says Ausar was put on leave on Jan. 25 after the school learned of the allegations.