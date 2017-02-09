Amount of Seized Drugs Rises From 2015-2016

The SEMO Drug Task force seized significantly larger amounts of methamphetamine, hydrocodone and Xanax in 2016 than in 2015. The Force conducts operations in 12 South East Missouri Counties .Crystal meth seizures are 4,143 grams higher than in 2015. Xanax went from 408 grams in 2015 to 1,337 grams in 2016. 487 grams of Hydrocodone were seized in 2015, and 773 grams in 2016. SEMO Drug Task Force director Mark McClendon Tells KZIM KSIM that the force has over 25 years’ experience with seizing drugs and that their tactics work.

McClendon says that the increased amount of drug seizure is due to one large, intercepted shipment on the highway in 2015.