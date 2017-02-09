Community College Board money will reopen an East St. Louis library that was closed due to the state’s lack of a budget

The Belleville News Democrat reports that the East St. Louis Higher Education Campus’ library shelves were closed for the last six months. However, the library has reopened as a learning resource center thanks to community college board funding. The facility will be available for Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville students and the public. Johanna Wharton oversees the library for SIU-Edwardsville’s East St. Louis Center Workforce Development and Strategic Partnerships. She called its closure “a tremendous loss for the community.” Wharton says she hopes the center becomes a hub for education and career exploration.