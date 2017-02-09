In an update to a story we brought you yesterday on a chase in the boot heel

In an update to a story we brought you yesterday, two people were injured in the police chase through multiple counties Tuesday night. Morehouse police stopped a vehicle driven by 18-year old Justin Mattison, who is a registered sex offender and on probation with a special condition of no contact with any non-related females under the age of 16. A 14-year-old girl was with Mattison at the time. She was taken home and police alerted his probation officer. The girl’s mother called police saying her daughter was going to meet Mattison on U.S. Highway 60. When an attempt was made to pull him over he fled and a chase began through two counties. The chase ended when Mattison crashed in a drainage ditch. Mattison and the 14-year-old passenger were taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment. Mattison was charged by the New Madrid County prosecuting attorney with first degree assault, first degree endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest for a felony. He is currently being held at the Pemiscot County Jail on a $75,000 cash-only bond.