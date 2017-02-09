Kennett senior tax passed by voters appears invalid

Daily Dunklin Democrat

Kennett’s sales tax for senior-citizen services, which overwhelmingly was approved by voters in November, appears to be invalid. The Kennett City Council discussed the problem during its Tuesday meeting. The one-eighth-cent tax was placed on the ballot after the city attorney explored various sales-tax options before placing a general sales tax before the council for approval last summer. He overlooked the fact state law does not allow for a one-eighth-cent tax; it must start at a half-cent. The Missouri Department of Revenue informed the city recently it could not collect the tax. City attorney Terry McVey told the council he did not believe there was remedy for the problem beyond another election. Such a ballot issue cannot happen in April; the earliest it can is August. There was some discussion of placing another half cent tax before the voters with one-eighth-cent designated to senior services and public safety getting the rest. Kennett voters turned down a one-cent sales tax in November at the same time it approved the senior tax.