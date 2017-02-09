On March 15, Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Center for Environmental Health and Safety will host a one-day continuing education course about drinking water and wastewater operations. The Director of Environmental Training Center Paul Shetley tells KZIM KSIM that attending this course is very beneficial.

The course will be at SIU Carbondale’s Center for Environmental Health and Safety, 1325 Radio Drive, Room 112. The Course starts is from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. and is $150.