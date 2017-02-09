Terrific Financial Aid Opportunity

State Rep. Donna Lichtenegger is encouraging female high school seniors to apply for a $500 scholarship sponsored by the Women Legislators of Missouri (WLM). This Program gives financial aid to students for Leadership, academics and community service. Students must fill out an application and write an essay explaining what they would like to accomplish as a state legislator and why. To see specific application Details visit our web site.

Apply at http://house.mo.gov/downloads/wlsa2017.pdf mail applications to Representative Patricia Pike, 201 W Capitol Ave, Jefferson City, MO 65101 or email them to patricia.pike@house.mo.gov with the words WLM Essay Contest as the subject line. It must be postmarked by March 9, 2017. For more information please contact Rep. Lichtenegger via email at Donna.Lichtenegger@house.mo.gov or by phone (573) 751-6662.