The Drury’s have purchased some land from the city of Cape Girardeau…

The Drury Development Corporation (DDC) has agreed to buy 12 and a half acres of land along La Salle Avenue from the city of Cape Girardeau. City Manager Scott Meyer says the nearly 1-million dollar transaction is within the Greater Cape Girardeau Business Park just east of I-55. He tells KZIM KSIM this bodes well for the plans the city had in mind when they purchased the land from SE Missouri State University in 2012…

Meyer says there is a clause that if the DDC does not use the land in few years it can be bought back by the city for the same price. The park consists of 247 acres. Pepsi MidAmerica bought 18 acres in 2014 and Derek Cornelius purchased 14 acres for the operation of a protein powder and dietary supplement business.