The Graves County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating several thefts from cars that happened Monday night

WPSD TV is reporting that deputies are looking into thefts from cars that happened in the area of Kentucky 97 East and West Slaughter Road. There was also a break in at a building on East Slaughter Road. The sheriff’s office says it wants to remind people who live in that area of the county to lock their cars, garages, sheds or other outbuildings. If you have information can call the sheriff’s office at 270-247-4501. Be on the lookout for suspicious behavior in Graves County.