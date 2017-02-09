The Mumps-stricken Columbia campus is planning a vaccination clinic

The University of Missouri is planning a mass immunization clinic next week as it works to control a mumps outbreak that has grown to more than 320 confirmed and probable cases. Spokesman Christian Basi says the hope is that 2,000 students will receive a free booster shot during the Feb. 15 to Feb. 17 clinic. The state health agency is picking up the tab. Students are required to receive two doses of the vaccine that protects against mumps, as well as measles and rubella. But in December, the school began urging students to obtain a third shot, saying it may offer more protection. Mumps is a viral infection that causes swelling in the salivary glands and cheeks. The university is among several across the nation that has grappled with outbreaks.