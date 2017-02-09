Thursday, February 9th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

A Houston woman, who shot her boyfriend when he told her to calm down after she got a taco that wasn’t to her liking.

The unidentified woman got upset after she got a cold taco from a taco truck.

When the worker refused to reheat the taco, she got furious.

Her boyfriend told her to calm down, which made her more angry, so she pulled out a gun and shot him.

She was arrested.

Police are unsure if the shot was intentional or the gun accidentally fired.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

John Davis, 56, who was caught in a Slidell, Louisiana burglary thanks to the ankle monitor he wore during the break-in.

Police received a tip regarding Davis, and was able to review data from Davis’ mandatory ankle monitor to place him at the scene of a burglary.

Armed with that information, Slidell detectives and state troopers traveled to New Orleans and arrested Davis, who was booked on possession of stolen property and a few other charges.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Jerry Swanson, 45, who was arrested after he tried to trade vodka for some Girl Scout cookies.

According to police the Girl Scouts were trying to sell cookies at a mall in Oklahoma, when Swanson walked up to them and asked to exchange vodka for some cookies.

Police responded and said Swanson was so drunk, he didn’t even know what was going on.

None of the Girl Scouts were injured.

Police said Swanson didn’t have any vodka on his person at the time of his arrest, but smelled of booze.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Florida public defender Derreck Quarles, 37, who was seen on video asking a trooper not to arrest him for a DUI.

Quarles was partying on his birthday then decided to drive himself home.

When a trooper pulled over the vehicle, Quarles told the deputy, “I’m one of the good ones. I am a good person.”

Quarles, who has been a member of the Florida Bar association since last September, was arrested and faces a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol after registering at .213 and .211 on a Breathalyzer.