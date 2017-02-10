A Missouri lawmaker is targeting a deal at center of the jail dispute

A lawmaker is weighing in on a jail dispute that has left Springfield hunting for places to incarcerate people charged with municipal crimes such as shoplifting and traffic infractions. The Springfield News-Leader reports that Republican Rep. Steve Helms, of Springfield, filed a bill Monday that would nullify any existing tax revenue distribution agreements between first-class counties, such as Greene, and charter cities of more than 140,000, such as Springfield. It appears tailored to toss out a 1997 agreement that says the city and county will share the proceeds of a law enforcement sales tax. Springfield thought it had an agreement that the jail paid for with the tax would house its offenders. But in 2015, the county jail stopped accepting people charged with municipal offenses. A lawsuit is pending.