A Woman is admitting to her role in forcing a victim into prostitution

A woman has pleading guilty to federal sex trafficking charges, just as opening arguments in her trial were about to begin. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 30-year-old Keisha Edwards pleaded guilty Wednesday to two prostitution-related charges and admitted using social media and websites to advertise a woman for sex. Five other charges were dropped. The co-defendant, Thomas Szczerba, (Zerba) is facing trial. Prosecutors say the couple befriended the victim in 2015 in Houston and began grooming her to work as a prostitute. In July 2015 in St. Louis, the victim called 911. Edwards and Szczerba were arrested that day. Szczerba’s attorney, Justin Gelfand, said in an opening statement that his client was not a pimp but traveled to play poker in casinos