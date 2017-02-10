Cape police investigate home invasion

Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau police are investigating an armed home invasion that occurred at about 9 p.m. Wednesday. Two men wearing masks kicked in the door of a home on North Park Avenue.Public-information officer Adam Glueck says they were armed with handguns and stole money and jewelry before fleeing. None of the occupants inside the home were injured. On Sunday, two men matching the description of the home-invasion suspects robbed the AM/PM convenience store on William Street. Police are investigating whether the events are connected. A robbery was reported about 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Imo’s Pizza parking lot in which the armed, masked suspect fled on South Park Avenue. Police have yet to find any evidence connecting that robbery and the home invasion on North Park Avenue.