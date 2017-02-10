Grab a roll of quarters – join the 25 for life fundraiser for Options for Women…

Options for Women – Help For Families is asking you to grab a roll of quarters and be at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Scott City Saturday the 18th. Executive Director Michelle Scherer says this 3rd annual Quarter Auction is their second biggest fundraiser of the year to provide families with help raising children and making sure every baby is born with a future. She tells KZIM KSIM this event is an auction combined with a game of chance!

Baskets may have baked goods, manly tools, wine, coffee makers, dinner and a movie and more. Your 10$ paddle will also get you appetizers, soup, and soda! Call Scherer for tickets – 339-2032. Paddles will cost more at the door. Doors open at 5pm.