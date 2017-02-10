Senate confirms picks for Missouri Gov. Greitens’ Cabinet

(AP) – Five members of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ Cabinet have been confirmed.

Senators on Thursday confirmed the appointees of the new Republican governor.

Northeast Missouri farmer Chris Chinn will lead the Agriculture Department. Greitens picked Indiana’s Department of Environmental Management former commissioner Carol Comer to lead the state Natural Resources Department.

Sikeston public safety director Drew Juden now serves in that role statewide.

Former North Carolina corrections official Anne Precythe is now the director of Missouri’s corrections agency, and former state Treasurer Sarah Steelman is administration commissioner.

Greitens also on Thursday nominated North Carolina’s former state public health director Dr. Randall Williams for that job in Missouri.