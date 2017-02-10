South-side Cape residents offer suggestions to improve neighborhood

Southeast Missourian

Residents of Cape Girardeau’s south side offered suggestions to improve their neighborhood at a public meeting with city officials Thursday at the Shawnee Community Center. More than 20 people turned out for the meeting, the second of six ward-based public meetings city leaders will hold between now and March 9. Mary Walker said she would like to see an organization developed to help fund small businesses in the south part of town. Sarah McBride said the neighborhood needs an elementary school. Betty Mosley agreed and added she would like to see a civic center established in the neighborhood to provide academic and recreational opportunities for children. Felice Roberson said many streets don’t have streetlights. But city manager Scott Meyer said streetlights are designed for traffic safety, not neighborhood safety. Roberson said many blocks of south Cape Girardeau don’t have sidewalks, so pedestrians have to walk in the streets. Edna Patterson was concerned about drugs and neighborhood violence and the stress they place on children growing up in that environment. Patterson suggested the community needs to provide transportation for neighborhood children to access the Cape Girardeau Public Library.