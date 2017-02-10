THE KNEAD in Sikeston was burglarized this (Fri) morning…

The Knead is a cafe in Sikeston that serves lunch and baked goods while also providing a second chance for those in recovery. Sikeston Department of Public Safety Sergeant Jon Broom says the business was burglarized late last night (Thu) or early this morning (Fri). He tells KZIM KSIM right now they have no suspects…

Detectives are following up on leads and investigating this case but need your help. If you have information call 573-471-6200. All tips will remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.