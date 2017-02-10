Two men are being charged after report of shots fired during fight.

The Daily Dunklin Democrat is reporting that two men were arrested by the Kennett Police Department following a fight between five people that reportedly led to shots being fired. Marquel Rhines and Dequion Williams turned themselves in Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Kennett Police Department. They’re now charged with one count each of unlawful use of a weapon. The charges came after officers responded to a report of shots fired on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the 900 block of Dolph Street. Officers later learned of a fight involving Rhines and Williams, along with three other people identified as black males. During the fight Rhines and Williams reportedly shot at the three males. The two were taken to the Dunklin County Jail to await formal charges.