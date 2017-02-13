A coin collection missing since 1972 is returned to its owner…

A former Charleston resident learned a rare coin collection stolen from his residence over forty five years ago had been recovered by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Cory Hutcheson says deputies noticed the coins last month during a search of a suspected drug dealer’s home. During an inventory Chief Deputy Branden Caid noticed one item in the collection was not a coin at all – but a dog tag which listed the pet’s owners as Jon & Jed Carson, of Charleston. The Carson family had relocated to Florida in 1972, so he reached out via social media. Carson was able to describe many of the coins in the collection and even provided the deputy with a picture of himself posing with the dog. His family often questioned who had stolen the collection but never dreamed it would find its way home. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office plans to return the collection in the near future.