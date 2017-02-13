Cape man shot, killed in St. Louis

Southeast Missourian

A Cape Girardeau man was shot several times and killed Thursday night in a west-end neighborhood of St. Louis. Metro police said in an email that they went to a shots-fired call at 11:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Cates Avenue. Police says they found 35-year old Travis S. Scales unconscious in the street with several bullet wounds. Scales later was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have no known suspects in the homicide investigation. Scales was found in a section of Cates Avenue with several abandoned buildings. No other information in the case was released to the media. Scales had a listed address in the 200 block of South West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau.