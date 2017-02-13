Deputies have arrested a Reidland man for growing marijuana in mom’s home.
McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 24 year old Robert Copeland for growing marijuana inside his mother’s home. WPSD TV says that deputies responded to a 911 call at 411 Parkwood Drive in Reidland. While investigating, they found Copeland had an indoor grow operation of marijuana in a room of his mother’s home. Deputies found marijuana plants and drug paraphernalia. Copeland was arrested on a felony charge of cultivating five or more marijuana plants and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Copeland is in the Mccracken Regional Detention Center.