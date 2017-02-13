Free Concert and Veterans ceremony

Five brave area veterans that acted with devotion during their service in the U.S. Army will be honored Monday at John J. Pershing VA Medical Center. The brave men being honored are one World War II veteran from Scott County, Mo., and four Vietnam veterans from Ripley, Dunklin, Scott and St. Francois counties. This event is part of the week-long National Salute to Veteran Patients, a nationwide event. There will be a free concert Friday with country music artist Tracy Lawrence. We are all invited to both events. Organizers say this event honors veterans and attempts to increase volunteerism and support for VAs. The annual Wall of Valor ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the VA.