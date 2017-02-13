Meridian Elementary School’s Upcoming New Building

After a long 5 years of being crammed in the high school due to mold hazards, Meridian Elementary students can getting closer to being able to learning in fresh new elementary school. Construction is, just a few steps away from the doors to Thurston’s class, which has been Mobile. Superintendent Spencer Byrd said the project is months behind schedule, and as a result it cost an extra $500,000 to $600,000. Principal Novella Harris Tells KZIM KSIM that there the new building will be a great improvement.

Construction is expected to wrap up by mid-March. Byrd said they plan to ease kids in to the new building, starting classes in it at the start of the next school year.