Monday, February 13th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Willie El’Beehard Anthony, 20, and Jamarqua Antonio Davis, 16, two bungling thieves, who robbed a North Carolina Rent-A-Center, then crashed into each other as they tried to drive their cars out of the parking lot.

The pair stole a TV, and as the cops arrived, the two split up and got in separate cars.

As they sped away they managed to crash into each other.

After the crash, they drove out of the parking lot going the wrong way down a one-way street and both got into separate accidents.

Police later learned that both cars were stolen.

Both were arrested on a laundry list of felony charges.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Jodi Ecklund, 33, from Merrimack, New Hampshire, who was offended that her boyfriend thought her spaghetti was “okay,” so she punched him in the arm and face and kicked him out of her apartment.

When police responded, she barricaded herself in the apartment and got in a standoff with them for several hours.

She had a gun and threatened to kill anyone who came in her apartment.

During the standoff Ecklund apparently destroyed numerous items inside the residence.

She eventually gave herself up and police took her into custody.

She was arrested on a variety of felony charges.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Linda Edmister, 56, a bus driver for the St. Louis University Billikens Basketball team, who drove off in the team’s bus during a game and ended up 40 miles away.

Police say Edmister decided to have a few drinks while the Billikens were playing St. Bonaventure and then took their bus on a joyride.

When the game ended she was nowhere to be found until police pulled her over 40 miles away and determined she was intoxicated.

The players were forced to wait for two hours at the arena before a new bus came and took them to a local airport.

Her employer, Grand Tours, said she had been fired and that the company was “extremely disappointed and troubled by her behavior.”

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Donald Royce, 76, who accidentally shot his new bride in the butt because they hadn’t consummated their wedding yet.

Florida police say Royce married his 62-year-old bride six-months-ago, and apparently they hadn’t made it “official” by consummating it.

He wanted to scare her, so he fired two shots into her mattress while she was sleeping, but managed to accidentally shoot her.

One bullet ended up in her buttocks and the other in her hip.

She was taken to the hospital and treated for the gun shot wounds.

Royce will have to wait a little longer to consummate their marriage, as he was taken off to jail.

A judge has ordered Royce to have no contact with his spouse.